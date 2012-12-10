LONDON Dec 10 HSBC has appointed a
former head of the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets
Control (OFAC) as the UK bank's financial crime compliance
chief, in a new role that will include supervising against money
laundering.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said on Monday Bob Werner is to
become head of group financial crime compliance and group money
laundering reporting officer (MLRO). Werner joined HSBC in
August.
HSBC is this week expected to pay a fine of $1.8 billion as
part of a settlement with U.S. law-enforcement agencies over
money-laundering lapses, sources have told Reuters. It relates
to breaches of anti-money laundering controls in Mexico and
other violations.