LONDON Jan 9 A U.S. banking regulator fined
HSBC $33 million on Monday for past failings in its
administration of some bank accounts, and ended business
restrictions it had placed on the lender because of the problem.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which
oversees the U.S. federal banking system, said it assessed the
civil penalty against HSBC for failing to correct deficiencies
in how it administers so-called 'payment change notices' on some
accounts.
The OCC had originally issued an order for the bank to
change its practices in 2011. The bank had exhibited "unsafe and
unsound practices" in how it notified customers about changes in
mortgage payments, the OCC said.
