LONDON Dec 5 Britain's Financial Services
Authority (FSA) regulator fined HSBC 10.5
million pounds ($16.41 million) for mis-selling products to
elderly customers.
The FSA said in a statement that HSBC's NHFA subsidiary had
given "inappropriate investment advice" to elderly customers and
added that the British bank had estimated it would have to pay a
further 29.3 million pounds in compensation to them.
The FSA said the advice and sales given were unsuitable
because in several cases the life expectancy of the individual
was below the recommended five-year investment period.
"NHFA was trusted by its vulnerable and elderly customers.
It breached that trust to sell them unsuitable products. This
type of behaviour undermines confidence in the financial
services sector," said Tracey McDermott, the FSA's acting
director of enforcement and financial crime.
"HSBC, who owned NHFA, has now recognised the issues and
taken steps to do the right thing. They have been given credit
for that - but for some customers it will be too late," she
added.