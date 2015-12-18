* HK banks target aggressively prospective customers aged
18-24
* Digital offering key to young clients when they open an
account
* Rivals introduce apps, mobile platforms to erode HSBC
dominance
* Hong Kong is key driver for global growth for HSBC
By Lawrence White and Daria Hsu
HONG KONG, Dec 18 Banks in Hong Kong are
intensifying the battle for young customers key to their future
retail profit, offering online perks and mobile banking products
in a bid to erode the dominance of HSBC in its Asian
stronghold.
Like peers around the world, banks operating in Hong Kong
including Bank of China Ltd and Citigroup
Inc are trying to improve their online banking products to
lure tech-savvy students and young professionals as they are
about to open their first bank account.
For HSBC the battle to win the hearts of young Hong Kongers
is particularly important as retail banking activity in the
Asian financial centre helped drive its overall profit up 2
percent in the first half of this year.
The London-based bank, which has put China at the centre of
its global strategy, is also in the process of deciding whether
to move its global headquarters to Hong Kong.
A survey of 2,500 people conducted in November by
specialised research firm RFI, gave Bank of China a bigger
market share among bank customers aged 18-24 than HSBC, which
dominates in all other categories.
These customers loathe spending time at bank branches and
seek a lender that can allow them to carry out multiple
transactions from their smartphone.
"I would rate both the online and mobile services offered by
Bank of China as good as they allow me to pay my parking tickets
instantly, and this is very important to me," said Chun Hoi Lau,
a 23-year-old student at the University of Hong Kong.
Bank of China, which says the young generation is a key
customer segment, allows clients to carry out cross-border
payments through an app, uses the popular WeChat social media
platform to handle customers' queries and has introduced a
popular virtual securities investment contest for students.
"We have been developing a comprehensive strategy with a set
of products and services delivered through their preferred
channels to suit their life styles," the bank told Reuters.
BANK FOR LIFE
The jury however is still out on which lender is making
effective inroads among the young, a segment targeted because
people often stick with a bank for life once they have made
their choice, analysts said.
In a detailed survey commissioned by HSBC, and conducted by
Nielsen last year, the bank said its market share of 18-24 year
olds was nearly double that of Bank of China. It said it was
aware of the increasing need to offer more online services.
"We are investing heavily in developing new capabilities to
meet customers' needs," said Kevin Martin, HSBC's head of retail
banking and wealth management, Asia Pacific.
HSBC will next year launch more products for smartphones and
digital payments as well as new security features, Martin added.
Citibank is also appealing to younger customers with 19
"smart" branches in Hong Kong that boast the sleek lines of
Apple Inc's retail stores, touch panels, video conferencing
facilities and iPads to access a wide range of banking services.
Hong Kong spokesman James Griffiths said Citibank was also
offering customers discounted fees on stock and forex trading
via digital platforms to encourage more transactions.
The question now for HSBC's challengers is whether they can
convert young people lured by attractive rates or flashy online
offerings into lifelong customers.
"HSBC isn't that popular among young people," said John
Pang, a 24-year-old civil servant who banks with the lender. "It
hasn't changed a lot in the past 5-10 years, the online
interface still looks the same."
