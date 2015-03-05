DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 5 HSBC has
named Carola Schmettow as new Chief Executive of its German unit
HSBC Trinkaus, replacing Andreas Schmitz who has led
the bank since 2006.
Schmettow will take up the post in June, when Schmitz is to
become chairman, the outgoing executive said at a press
conference on Thursday.
Schmettow, 51, has served as a board member for HSBC
Trinkaus since 2006 and started her career at the bank in 1992.
Separately, HSBC Trinkaus Chief Financial Officer Paul Hagen
said that the bank will likely need a further capital increase
for its growth initiative.
In September, HSBC Trinkaus, which is 80.7 percent owned by
British lender HSBC, increased its equity by 381 million euros
by issuing new shares.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Ludwig Burger)