* Former chairman Green says bank's reputation 'sullied'
* Green says 'should have drilled into detail'
* Green says compliance has since improved
* Former Lloyds chair plays down Brown role in HBOS deal
(Adds further comments from former HSBC chair/ex-Lloyds chair)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, July 14 HSBC should have made
deeper checks before buying a Swiss private bank that allegedly
allowed customers to dodge taxes and a Mexican business that
breached anti-money laundering rules, its former chairman said.
"With the benefit of hindsight, it would have been better to
have drilled into the detail much earlier. We didn't get
everything right," Stephen Green told British lawmakers on
Wednesday.
These scandals have damaged the image of Europe's biggest
bank and the reputation of Green, who served as the bank's chief
executive between 2003 and 2006 and as its chairman between 2006
and 2010. Green and HSBC had managed to come through the 2007-9
financial crisis relatively untainted.
"We had that reputation sullied by things we didn't get
right in a couple of different places," Green told the House of
Lords Economic Affairs Committee, which was conducting a one-off
session on banking culture.
In 2012, HSBC had to pay a record $1.9 billion fine after
U.S. authorities said it had become the preferred financial
institution for drug traffickers and money launderers between
2006 and 2010.
"I'm not going to say we covered ourselves in glory because
it's not true ... since then they have very substantially
reinforced the compliance function and it's clear we needed to
do that," Green said.
HSBC's Swiss business has been in the spotlight ever since a
former IT employee Herve Falciani fled Geneva in 2008 with files
which were alleged to show evidence of tax evasion by its
clients. The bank has admitted past failings in compliance and
control at its Swiss bank following the allegations.
Green was also asked how he felt about the high levels of
pay in the banking industry.
"It certainly kept me awake. [There was] no possible way on
moral grounds of justifying it," he told the committee.
The bank's current chief executive Stuart Gulliver, is among
the highest paid bankers in Europe with a pay packet last year
amounting to 7.6 billion pounds ($11.84 billion).
Win Bischoff, former chairman of Lloyds Banking Group
, was asked by the panel about the rationale behind the
bank's acquisition of struggling HBOS in 2008. This acquisition
has been blamed for forcing Lloyds to seek a 20.5 billion
government bailout.
The bank's then chairman Victor Blank said he had been told
by then-prime minister Gordon Brown that the deal would not be
subject to a competition probe but Bischoff said the decision
was not entirely down to political influence.
"It was not done purely because the prime minister
encouraged the board of the bank (Lloyds). There had been
discussions that this might suit Lloyds very well," Bischoff
said.
($1 = 0.6418 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Jane Merriman)