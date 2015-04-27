By Michelle Price and Lawrence White
| HONG KONG, April 27
HONG KONG, April 27 A move by British banking
giant HSBC to relocate its headquarters back to Hong Kong would
present major challenges to the city's banking watchdog,
regulatory experts said.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is regarded as one
of Asia's leading regulators and has experience with
subsidiaries and branches of large banks. But it has never been
the primary regulator of a systemically important global
financial institution.
HSBC's $2.6 trillion balance sheet is nearly eight times the
size of Hong Kong's economic output. So the HKMA would have to
scale up its regulatory operations, analysts and regulatory
experts said.
"Can HKMA regulate an institution the size of HSBC? They
would have to hire in more staff, expand the scope of their
coverage and communicate more with other regulators," said Jim
Antos, bank analyst at Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd in Hong Kong.
HSBC said on Friday it had ordered a review into whether it
should move its headquarters out of Britain and potentially back
to its former home in Hong Kong, saying the move came in
response to shareholder prompting. HSBC shares have rallied in
London more than 5 percent since Thursday.
After the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the Group of
20 leading economies agreed that the world's largest global
banks should be subject to tougher capital requirements and
closer supervision compared with other lenders.
That means regulators overseeing those institutions need to
devote many more resources to supervising them than they would
have done a decade ago.
"One of the major issues for primary regulators is ensuring
banks are not too big to fail. The relocation of such a big,
global institution to Hong Kong would bring a range of new risk
management challenges for the HKMA," said Benedict Cheng,
managing consultant and chief operating officer at financial
consultancy GreySpark Partners in Hong Kong. "They have
expertise, but it would be a steep learning curve."
The HKMA said on Friday it would adopt a "positive attitude"
should HSBC return to the territory. On Monday, an HKMA
spokeswoman said the regulator could not comment in detail on
its ability to regulate a bank of HSBC's size.
But the size of HSBC relative to Hong Kong's economy should
not be a cause for concern because international regulators are
devising rules for resolving bank failures without using public
funds, she said.
HSBC in Hong Kong declined to comment on Monday about the
relocation review.
The HKMA is also Hong Hong's central bank. As of January, it
had 841 staff, its annual report shows, 279 of whom work
directly on banking conduct, policy and supervision.
Structural differences in the UK and Hong Kong's banking
regulatory regimes make direct staffing comparisons tricky
though.
The Bank of England's Prudential Regulatory Agency (PRA) has
1,045 staff, its 2014 annual report shows and the PRA says 212
of them are dedicated to the largest 25 firms. UK banking
supervision is split with the Financial Conduct Authority.
Founded 150 years ago as the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking
Corporation, HSBC issues most of the territory's bank notes and
has made $24 billion in profits in Hong Kong over the last three
years, compared with a $4 billion loss in Britain over the same
period. It moved from Hong Kong to London in 1993 when it bought
Midland Bank.
In a note published Friday, Morgan Stanley analysts
questioned whether Hong Kong was large enough to serve as the
lender of last resort to HSBC, and suggested the HKMA may offset
the additional risk by requiring the bank to hold more capital.
"We would expect exceptionally conservative regulation from
the HKMA," they said.
(Writing by Michelle Price; Editing by Neil Fullick)