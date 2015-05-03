LONDON May 3 In 1990, an assessment called
Project Rainbow paved the way for HSBC to move from
Hong Kong to Britain. As Europe's biggest bank now considers
moving back, the same exercise offers clues to its final
decision, say industry sources and analysts.
Project Rainbow assessed HSBC's future base by considering
whether it was operationally effective, tax efficient,
politically acceptable, consistent with bank regulatory
requirements, in the best interests of shareholders and
compatible with any future merger of HSBC and the Midland Group.
After HSBC said its formal review of whether to change
headquarters again could take six months of complex discussions
, industry observers are looking to previous
decision-making criteria to try to forecast its final decision.
OPERATIONALLY EFFECTIVE
How easily Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver can keep his new
structure intact is a major consideration, particularly after
his work in the last four years to cut costs, improve
profitability and simplify operations following a string of
scandals partly blamed on a lack of central control.
Gulliver has also re-established Asia as the bank's
heartland, reversing two decades of expansion in Europe and the
Americas so that 63 percent of profits in the last two years
came from Asia.
Significantly, HSBC has said it needs to be positioned "in
the best way to support the markets and customer bases critical
to our future success."
TAX EFFICIENT
A jump in Britain's bank levy prompted HSBC to consider
moving.
It will pay some $1.5 billion under the levy this year -
about 7 percent of expected pretax profits - up from $1.1
billion in 2014. That could rise to more than $2 billion if the
opposition Labour Party wins power in Britain's May 7 general
election because Labour has said it will increase the levy by
800 million pounds ($1.21 billion) a year.
UK banks pay the levy - which has been raised eight times
since being introduced in 2010 to ensure banks made a "fair
contribution" - on all their balance sheet. Overseas banks pay
it on their UK assets. If it moved, HSBC would be taxed on about
42 percent of its assets, potentially saving $900 million or
more a year.
HSBC paid $7.9 billion in total taxes last year, including
$2.4 billion in Britain and $1.3 billion in Hong Kong.
POLITICALLY ACCEPTABLE
HSBC initially moved to London following its takeover of
Midland Bank, at the insistence of the Bank of England. But
insiders at the bank said the decision had more to do with
soothing investors' worries about the future of Hong Kong when
it was handed back to China in 1997.
Now China's relationship with Hong Kong is gearing up to be
another key issue for the bank.
Hong Kong's economy has flourished over the last 18 years
under a formula dubbed 'One country, two systems' whereby the
territory kept a separate legal system and greater freedoms.
That pledge expires in 2047 and analysts say there is concern
Beijing could start to exert greater control over the territory.
Tension over the mainland's existing influence in Hong Kong
prompted demonstrations last year.
HSBC's $2.6 trillion balance sheet, at eight times the size
of Hong Kong's economy, means it would likely need Beijing's
backing to move.
But closer ties with China could raise questions about HSBC
with U.S. regulators, given the bank's importance as a clearing
house for U.S. dollar-denominated trade.
Staying in Britain may not ensure political stability,
however. Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to hold a
referendum about Britain's membership of the European Union
should his Conservative party win elections this month. HSBC has
said the threat of Britain leaving the European Union is a major
economic uncertainty.
CONSISTENT WITH BANK REGULATIONS
Regulators in Britain and Hong Kong 'gold-plate' global
rules so their banks must hold extra capital.
As a global bank deemed to be systemically important, HSBC
has to take greater precautions than smaller rivals to ensure
its security. It has said it expects to operate with core
capital of 12-13 percent.
Hong Kong will not be a 'lighter touch' regulator and HSBC
would probably have to maintain a similar level of capital, or
slightly more, if it moved there, analysts said.
Oversight would be shared by regulators in Britain, Hong
Kong and the United States wherever the bank ended up, they
said.
BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS
If it moved out of Britain, HSBC would potentially save $900
million or more in tax a year. That would add more than $9
billion to its value, based on the bank being valued by
investors at about 10 times its earnings.
In Hong Kong, where HSBC is known as "The Bank", many of its
thousands of small shareholders resent the UK tax as coming
directly off their cherished dividends. The bank refuses to say
where its shareholders are located, including 1,100 big
institutions who between them own 94 percent of shares.
Investors have told Reuters in recent weeks that HSBC and
its rival Standard Chartered needed to assess their
domicile, although most held back from saying they had to move.
"The politics in the UK is getting messier at the same time
when bank CEOs are being pressurised by investors to improve
returns. In this environment...we see HSBC and Standard
Chartered taking flight," said Chirantan Barua, analyst at
Bernstein.
FUTURE MIDLAND GROUP?
Under new rules, Britain's big banks must separate retail
banking from other areas by 2019.
That could leave HSBC without any directors on the board of
its separate UK bank, which would also make decisions
independently of the parent group - potentially leaving HSBC
with little power over a business it fully owns.
The new rules are unlikely to be significant as a
stand-alone factor to prompt HSBC to leave Britain. But if it
does it could consider spinning off its UK retail business and
separately listing it - possibly branded Midland Bank - under a
restructuring around the same time as it moves, just as it did
in the early 1990s.
($1 = 0.6605 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Lawrence White in Hong Kong; Editing
by Sophie Walker)