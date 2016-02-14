LONDON Feb 14 HSBC has decided to keep its headquarters in Britain, the bank said on Sunday, following a review into a potential move that could have shifted the group's base to Hong Kong.

The decision to stay gives a boost to London's status as a global financial centre, which has faced challenges from tougher regulation since the financial crisis as well as rising costs.

"The decision of the Board was unanimous," HSBC said in a statement. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)