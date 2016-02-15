LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings said it is keeping its headquarters in Britain, after a 10-month review that considered moving its base to Hong Kong or elsewhere.

Europe's biggest bank said its decision, released late Sunday, was based on Britain being an important and globally connected economy with a respected regulatory framework and legal system and experience in handling complex international affairs. It also cited the UK's large pool of highly skilled, international talent.

But any relief for HSBC's London-based investment bank staff was short-lived, as the bank immediately raised the prospect of moving about 1,000 of them to Paris if Britain opts to leave the European Union.

Chief executive Stuart Gulliver said if Britain left the EU it would have a "significant impact" on HSBC's investment bank.

"We have 5,000 people in global banking and markets (HSBC's investment bank) in London and I could imagine that around 20% of those would move to Paris," he told Sky News on Monday.

Britain is expected to hold a referendum in June on whether to stay in the EU.

After its decision to keep its headquarters in Britain, HSBC said it will scrap its previous policy of reviewing its domicile every three years, and will now only do so when there is a material change. That reflects the significant distraction the HQ review has been at a time the bank is trying to cut costs, sell businesses and improve returns.

It said the decision by its 19-person board to stay in London was unanimous.

"Having our headquarters in the UK and our significant business in Asia-Pacific delivers the best of both worlds to our stakeholders," said Gulliver.

Since HSBC announced its review, Britain's government has softened its stance towards banks in terms of taxation and regulation. Concerns have also grown in recent months about the influence of mainland China on Hong Kong affairs.

"This news reflects changes in the UK and in China," said John Thanassoulis, professor of financial economics at Warwick Business School. "For the UK this is the positive side of the change in emphasis made clear by the Chancellor. That is less confrontational regulation of banks."

The decision is a boost to London's status as a global financial centre, under threat since the financial crisis of 2008/09 from tougher regulation and rising costs, and the UK government, which was keen for HSBC to stay.

Analysts had estimated the cost of moving out of London at about US$1.5bn, a hefty bill to swallow unless HSBC was going to get clear tax and regulatory advantages.

An even bigger risk of moving could have been the disruption it could have caused. Although only a few hundred senior staff were likely to have moved, it would have involved major changes to structure and licences at a time the bank already has a lot on its plate.

Analysts said HSBC is likely to turn its attention to succession planning now it is not moving, including for Douglas Flint, who has been chairman since December 2010 and was finance director for previous 15 years. Gulliver could also leave in the next two years, industry observers have said.

HSBC, which was founded in 1865 by a Scottish colonial shipping official in Hong Kong and added Shanghai a month later, moved headquarters to London in 1993 as a condition of its takeover of Midland Bank. It came at a time the bank was shifting west with expansion in Europe and the US.

But in the last decade its priorities have shifted back east, partly due to a disastrous foray into sub-prime lending in the US.

HSBC said on Sunday Asia remained at the heart of its strategy, as outlined in a review released last June, which it said reflected increasing shifts in global trade and capital flows to and from Asia. It is putting particular emphasis on investing further in the Pearl River Delta, an industrial region of more than 42 million people north of Hong Kong which already accounts for half of HSBC's China revenues.

It could look to revive plans for a listing on the Shanghai international board, which has been discussed for more than 10 years and been delayed multiple times by Chinese authorities. HSBC has long said it wants to be one of the first overseas firms to list in Shanghai when allowed, but that talk has died down in recent years. The opening of Stock Connect has made it less urgent.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, which had earlier said it would welcome an HSBC move to Hong Kong, said it respected the board's decision to maintain the status quo, and UK business and banking groups welcomed the decision.

HSBC's London shares were up 1% by mid-morning on Monday, underperforming a 3.8% rise by the European banking index. (Editing by Ian Edmondson)