* HSBC board unanimous on keeping HQ in London
* Decision follows uncertain 10 months
* UK climbdown on bank tax seen helping London win through
* China influence, market turmoil seen weighing against HK
By Rachel Armstrong and Lisa Jucca
LONDON/HONG KONG, Feb 15 Banking group HSBC
Holdings has decided to keep its headquarters in
Britain, rejecting the option of shifting its centre of gravity
back to its main profit-generating hub Hong Kong after a
10-month review.
The decision by HSBC's board, which Europe's biggest bank
said was unanimous, gives a boost to London's status as a global
financial centre, under threat since the financial crisis of
2007-09 from tougher regulation and rising costs.
Some investors had encouraged HSBC to consider leaving
Britain, partly because of a tax on banks' global balance sheets
brought in after the financial crisis which had cost it $1.1
billion in 2014.
But following extensive lobbying British finance minister
George Osborne said in July he would halve the levy and,
crucially for HSBC, no longer apply it to the overseas assets of
British banks, part of efforts to help to keep Britain an
attractive place for banks.
That sparked accusations HSBC had used the threat of moving
to force the British government to rein in the tax, a suggestion
the bank denied.
"We had no negotiation with the government," HSBC Chairman
Douglas Flint told BBC radio on Monday. "The government was very
well aware of our view, indeed the view of many other people who
commented on it (the bank levy), but there certainly was no
pressure put on, or no negotiation".
A Reuters analysis showed that moving to Hong Kong might
have actually increased the bank's tax burden.
The decision comes at the end of a tumultuous period for
European banks, whose shares have tumbled on fears of a global
economic slowdown and the impact on earnings from a prolonged
period of low or negative interest rates.
HSBC shares are down more than 30 percent from last April
when the group began its headquarters review, hit by China's
flagging economic growth and market turmoil.
"It would have been a bloody big job to move. And until the
UK government started attacking the likes of HSBC, they didn't
have any desire to move," said Hugh Young, managing director of
Aberdeen Asia Management, one of HSBC's top 10 investors.
"The tax concessions are a good thing. What Gulliver needs
to do now is tidy up the bank."
INTERNATIONAL TALENT
For Hong Kong, the chance of luring back HSBC, short for
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp, to its birthplace and to the
heart of its Asian growth strategy has been lost for now.
"London is one of the world's leading international
financial centres and home to a large pool of highly skilled,
international talent," HSBC said in a statement. "It remains
therefore ideally positioned to be the home base for a global
financial institution such as HSBC."
Analysts estimated the cost of moving out of London at
between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion, a hefty bill to swallow
unless HSBC was going to achieve clear tax and regulatory
advantages.
The decision comes despite London facing a potentially
disruptive challenge if Britain were to vote to leave the
European Union in a highly unpredictable referendum.
"They've looked carefully and dispassionately at the facts
and confirmed that the UK is the best place to base a global
business," a spokeswoman for the UK's Treasury said in a
statement. The bank's shares opened up 1 percent in London,
trailing a 4 percent gain in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong, where HSBC was founded about 150 years ago and
where it employs more than 20,000, was considered the strongest
relocation candidate as it accounts for 46 percent of HSBC's
pretax profit.
But gyrations in Chinese markets coupled with concerns about
China's growing influence over Hong Kong had helped make it more
likely the bank would stick to London.
HSBC said it remained committed to its Asia "Pivot"
strategy, under which it plans to invest more into China's Pearl
River Delta, an industrial region of more than 42 million people
north of Hong Kong which already accounts for half of HSBC's
China revenue.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, which had earlier said it
would welcome an HSBC move to Hong Kong, said it respected the
board's decision to maintain the status quo.
(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in Hong Kong and Kate
Holton in London; Editing by Lincoln Feast and David Holmes)