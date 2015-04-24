LONDON, April 24 Bank HSBC is to launch an immedate review into whether it should move its headquarters from Britain, Sky News wrote on Twitter on Friday, citing sources.

HSBC was not immediately available to comment.

Shares in the London-listed lender reversed early losses to trade 2.1 percent higher at 0748 GMT, with traders citing the Sky report. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, Editing by Alistair Smout)