LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - HSBC has beefed up its credit
trading capabilities with the hire of Jose Mosquera who will
head up the bank's European financial credit trading business.
His hire follows the top-line reshuffle at the beginning of
February that saw Asif Godall appointed head of European credit
trading, replacing Paul Gooding. Mosquera will be responsible
for boosting HSBC's financial credit trading and his role will
encompass the vanilla credit derivatives market. He has worked
both on the sell side - at institutions such as Barclays and UBS
- and on the buy side. He was a founding partner of Breogan
Global Financials, a multi-strategy hedge fund focused on
financial and sovereign risk.
The bank has also hired Michael Bogecho as a financial CDS
trader, and Filippos Katsilides as a credit derivatives index
options trader. Bogecho joins from Deutsche Bank and reports to
Mosquera, while Katsilides joins from Credit Suisse and reports
to Haider Ali, head of index trading.