BRIEF-BLVD Centers reports Q1 revenue of $9 million
* BLVD Centers releases fiscal first quarter financials posting a 16% increase in quarterly revenues, 614% increase in adjusted EBITDA; reports positive net profit for the quarter
June 28 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Diana Biggs head of business model innovations, UK & Europe.
Biggs most recently worked at her own startup, Proof of Purpose, a company that explores the use of blockchain technology to enable financial inclusion and economic empowerment.
* Cardiovascular Systems - On June 27, 2017, Plaintiffs filed an amended complaint regarding Shoemaker V. Cardiovascular Systems case