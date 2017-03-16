HONG KONG, March 16 HSBC Holdings Plc
said on Thursday it would maintain its best lending
rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong, even after the central bank
raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point for the
second time in three months.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority earlier on Thursday raised
the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by
25 basis points to 1.25 percent, following a similar move by the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
HSBC's best lending rate in Hong Kong was last changed on
Nov 10, 2008, when it was lowered by 25 basis points, the bank
said in a statement, adding it would also not change its savings
rate for its Hong Kong dollar savings deposits.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)