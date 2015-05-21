CHICAGO May 21 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday
said HSBC Holdings Plc is entitled to a new trial in a
long-running securities fraud case that led to a $2.46 billion
judgment against a consumer finance business it bought more than
12 years ago.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago said HSBC
Finance Corp, once known as Household International Inc,
deserves a new trial over whether firm-specific, non-fraud
factors contributed to the decline in Household's stock price
that was the basis for the class action lawsuit.
