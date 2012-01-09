By Steve Slater
LONDON Jan 9 HSBC Holdings has
pulled out of the bidding to buy Denizbank in Turkey, a person
familiar with the matter said, dealing a blow to Franco-Belgian
bank Dexia's plan to raise as much as possible from
asset sales.
HSBC and Qatar National Bank had been front-runners
to buy the business and were conducting checks on it, sources
had previously told Reuters. The business was expected to fetch
up to $6 billion.
HSBC declined to comment and Dexia could not immediately be
reached.
Another source said HSBC was unhappy at a lack of
information being provided by Denizbank, and was close to
withdrawing but had not formally pulled out.
A withdrawal by Europe's biggest bank from a deal in a
market it is keen to grow would show how banks looking to sell
assets will have a tough time finding buyers even for attractive
businesses.
Dexia is being dismantled and its assets sold after France,
Belgium and Luxembourg had to bail it out in October, after it
was crippled by the euro zone debt crisis when it was shut out
of funding markets.
Denizbank ranks as Turkey's sixth-biggest private bank, with
a market capitalization of near $5 billion, and is almost fully
owned by Dexia.
An acquisition of Denizbank would have strengthened HSBC's
position in Turkey, a country where it has been for two decades
and has described as an attractive growth market.
HSBC is retreating from other markets as part of a
far-reaching shake-up and cost-cutting plan under Chief
Executive Stuart Gulliver. It has announced 17 disposals since
May.
Qatar National Bank, 50 percent owned by sovereign wealth
fund Qatar Investment Authority, has confirmed it is interesting
in buying a controlling stake in Denizbank.