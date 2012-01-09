By Steve Slater

LONDON Jan 9 HSBC Holdings has pulled out of the bidding to buy Denizbank in Turkey, a person familiar with the matter said, dealing a blow to Franco-Belgian bank Dexia's plan to raise as much as possible from asset sales.

HSBC and Qatar National Bank had been front-runners to buy the business and were conducting checks on it, sources had previously told Reuters. The business was expected to fetch up to $6 billion.

HSBC declined to comment and Dexia could not immediately be reached.

Another source said HSBC was unhappy at a lack of information being provided by Denizbank, and was close to withdrawing but had not formally pulled out.

A withdrawal by Europe's biggest bank from a deal in a market it is keen to grow would show how banks looking to sell assets will have a tough time finding buyers even for attractive businesses.

Dexia is being dismantled and its assets sold after France, Belgium and Luxembourg had to bail it out in October, after it was crippled by the euro zone debt crisis when it was shut out of funding markets.

Denizbank ranks as Turkey's sixth-biggest private bank, with a market capitalization of near $5 billion, and is almost fully owned by Dexia.

An acquisition of Denizbank would have strengthened HSBC's position in Turkey, a country where it has been for two decades and has described as an attractive growth market.

HSBC is retreating from other markets as part of a far-reaching shake-up and cost-cutting plan under Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver. It has announced 17 disposals since May.

Qatar National Bank, 50 percent owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, has confirmed it is interesting in buying a controlling stake in Denizbank.