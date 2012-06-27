(Corrects price range for Yes Bank offer)

June 27 HSBC will sell its entire stakes in Indian lenders Axis Bank and Yes Bank , IFR reported on Wednesday, in a deal through its Mauritius subsidiary that will raise up to 24.5 billion rupees ($429.50 million).

HSBC will sell 19.6 million shares in Axis Bank for 950.9 to 970.9 rupees per share, and 16.8 million shares in Yes Bank for 318.1 to 324.8 rupees per share, IFR reported.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC are joint bookrunners for the sales. ($1 = 57.0425 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Daniel Stanton; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)