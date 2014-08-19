Labourers work at the construction site of a multi-level parking in Chandigarh July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - HSBC sticks to its "neutral" weighting on India.

Bank says valuations still look high and foreign mutual funds are still "very overweight" on Indian shares.

HSBC estimates MSCI India trades at 16.5 times 12-month forward earnings vs a long-term average of 15 times.

Calls Indian shares the second most expensive in Asia ex-Japan after the Philippines.

"Is it time to overweight India? We don't think the time is right yet for us to change our neutral weighting," HSBC says.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)