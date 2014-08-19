HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
MUMBAI Shares in HDFC Bank , India's second-biggest lender by assets, hit a record high on Friday thanks to higher than expected quarterly profit and a stable bad loans portfolio.
Reuters Market Eye - HSBC sticks to its "neutral" weighting on India.
Bank says valuations still look high and foreign mutual funds are still "very overweight" on Indian shares.
HSBC estimates MSCI India trades at 16.5 times 12-month forward earnings vs a long-term average of 15 times.
Calls Indian shares the second most expensive in Asia ex-Japan after the Philippines.
"Is it time to overweight India? We don't think the time is right yet for us to change our neutral weighting," HSBC says.
NEW DELHI India is considering a plan for home delivery of petroleum products to consumers if they make a pre-booking to cut long queues at fuel stations, the oil ministry tweeted on Friday.