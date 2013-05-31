BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017
LONDON May 31 HSBC Holdings said it is considering selling its 99 percent stake in PT Bank Ekonomi in Indonesia as part of its plan to slim down and simplify its business.
HSBC said on Friday it was reviewing its strategic options for its ownership of the Bank Ekonomi stake, and if it chooses to sell the proceeds would be reinvested in Indonesia, which it said remains a priority market.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.