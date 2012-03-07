HONG KONG, March 7 HSBC and its unit Hang Seng Bank Ltd have agreed to sell their general insurance businesses in Hong Kong, Singapore, Argentina and Mexico with gross assets valued at $1.23 billion as end of 2011, HSBC said on Wednesday.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, HSBC said assets valued at $444 million would be sold to AXA Group and assets valued at $784 million would be sold to QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

The deals, which are subject to regulatory approvals, are expected to complete in the second half of 2012, while the deal in Argentina may complete earlier, HSBC said.

Hang Seng Bank is 62 percent owned by HSBC.