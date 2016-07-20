LONDON, July 20 HSBC said on Wednesday
it will match interest rates offered by any other UK lender on
fixed-rate small business loans and business overdrafts up to
25,000 pounds ($32,920.00), in a bid to boost confidence among
small business borrowers.
The offer will be available until the end of October and
will cover rates offered by any UK competitor including
so-called "challenger" banks and online lenders.
Europe's largest bank said it had also reduced its minimum
arrangement and renewal fees for business overdrafts from 100
pounds to 25 pounds.
($1 = 0.7594 pounds)
