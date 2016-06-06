LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - HSBC has restructured its investment bank as part of a push to streamline the business to make it more profitable and "agile".

The changes include a new structure in HSBC's global banking business by setting up a corporate, financials and multinationals banking unit (CFMB), according to a staff memo on Monday seen by IFR.

It marks a step-up in plans to cut costs and streamline parts of the investment bank, which were outlined in February by global business and markets chief executive Samir Assaf. At that time HSBC hired senior Goldman Sachs banker Matthew Westerman to become co-head of banking alongside Robin Phillips. The latest changes follow the arrival of Westerman last month.

"Our new structure will deliver the best outcome for our clients by bringing our country, sector and product teams closer together - and improve returns for our shareholders by improving our profitability and generating efficiencies," said Westerman and Phillips in the memo.

HSBC has also set up a new advisory team, combining corporate finance with mergers and acquisitions execution. (Reporting by Steve Slater)