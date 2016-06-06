(Adds detail throughout)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - HSBC has restructured its investment
bank as part of a push to streamline the business to make it
more profitable and "agile" following the arrival of a new top
banker from Goldman Sachs.
The overhaul to HSBC's global banking business marks a
step-up in plans to cut costs and streamline the business, which
were outlined in February by global business and markets (GBM)
chief executive Samir Assaf.
At that time HSBC hired senior Goldman Sachs banker Matthew
Westerman to become co-head of banking alongside Robin Phillips.
Westerman started last month.
"Our new structure will deliver the best outcome for our
clients by bringing our country, sector and product teams closer
together - and improve returns for our shareholders by improving
our profitability and generating efficiencies," said Westerman
and Phillips in a staff memo on Monday seen by IFR.
"The environment around us is changing, and we must adapt to
ensure that we use our competitive strengths," Westerman and
Phillips said, referring to the bank's strong balance sheet and
international network.
The bank is setting up a corporate, financials and
multinationals banking unit (CFMB) headed by Philippe Henry.
John Crompton, who was HSBC's global head of corporate
finance, and Florian Fautz, global head of M&A, left last week
as part of the restructuring, according to people familiar with
the matter.
Several dozen less senior staff will also leave as part of
the changes, the people said.
David Gardiner, global head of project finance, and Scott
Dickens, head of structured capital markets and co-head of
infrastructure, also left last week, other people said.
HSBC has set up a new advisory team, combining corporate
finance with mergers and acquisitions execution, and a second
memo to staff named heads for all the regions and new units
within global banking.
Asia-Pacific co-heads will be Martin Haythorne and Che-Ning
Liu, and within that Stephen Williams will run south-east Asia.
North America will be led by Russell Julius and Lex Malas;
Latin America will be led by Katia Bouazza and David Morin;
Matthew Wallace will head the Middle East; and Philip Noblet and
Alan Thomas are co-heads of the UK. Phillips and Westerman will
lead the business in Continental Europe.
The memo said Richard Montague is global head of credit and
lending; Ravininder Singh is head of multinationals; Tim Reid
will become head of transaction banking coverage; and Stuart
Rousell will remain as head of the working capital management
team. They will all report to Henry, who reports to Phillips and
Westerman.
Brian Heyworth will continue to run the financial
institutions group (FIG) globally, with Allegra Berman appointed
head of FIG for EMEA, as well as head of public sector.
Jean-Marc Mercier and Alexi Chan remain as co-heads of debt
capital markets globally. Roger Thomson will lead business
development for DCM.
Adrian Lewis, Alexis Adamczyk and David Noble will continue
in their roles as heads of equity capital markets in EMEA,
Asia-Pacific and Americas, respectively. The memo said Lewis and
Adamczyk will be jointly responsible for the overall business.
The memo said the bank wanted to increase ECM market share
by building on its strong position in North Asia and the Middle
East with gains in other regions, and wants to increase its
number of joint global coordinator and bookrunner roles.
HSBC appointed Borja Azpilicueta and James Simpson as
co-heads of advisory in EMEA; Jason Rynbeck is head of advisory
in Asia-Pacific; and Hernan Rissola will head the business in
the Americas.
WESTERMAN ARRIVES
Westerman was a big-name hire for HSBC after 16 years at
Goldman Sachs, most recently as chairman of its investment
banking division in EMEA.
He has had close ties to HSBC for some time; Goldman is
HSBC's corporate broker, and Westerman knows HSBC chief
executive Stuart Gulliver well.
At the same time as that hiring, Assaf expanded the global
banking unit by merging its capital financing business into it
and moving a number of clients from its commercial banking arm
to the business. Assaf said the aim was to create a more
cost-efficient structure.
Last week the bank also hired Andre Cronje as chief
operating officer of GBM, appointing him from UBS where he held
a similar position.
HSBC said on Monday Kevin Adeson and Spencer Lake,
vice-chairmen of GBM, and Patrick Nolan and Kevan Watts,
vice-chairmen of global banking, will remain and support client
coverage.
Other appointments include Stuart Lea and Arturo Recio as
co-heads of infrastructure and real estate, a new group, and
Hugo Heath as head of corporates. Richard Jackson continues to
lead leverage and acquisition finance globally and Gilles
Collombin will remain as head of the financial sponsors group.
The memo said Kevin Godfrey has become head of structured
finance, with Nigel Batley his deputy.
The global banking business will have Giles Lambert as head
of its business development, a new unit, with Paul Bailey
becoming chief operating officer. Greg Watson will continue as
head of GBM's client management group and Michael Anderson will
continue as chief financial officer of the business.
(Additional reporting by Rod Morrison)