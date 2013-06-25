DUBAI, June 25 HSBC Holdings said on
Tuesday it is considering selling its majority stake in Dar Es
Salaam Investment Bank, which has made it the main
international lender in Iraq.
There has been speculation in the Iraqi banking market about
the 70.1 percent holding for some time and Simon Cooper, HSBC's
chief executive for the Middle East and North Africa, told
reporters in April its presence in Iraq was under review.
"Following a strategic review, it was decided to explore
options for the disposal of HSBC's shareholding in DES (Dar Es
Salaam)" the lender said in a regulatory filing in London,
adding it would not participate in a proposed capital increase
for DES.
As part of a three-year global restructuring, HSBC has cut
retail banking business in some Middle Eastern nations and
merged its operations in Oman with a local bank. It has also
scaled back its Islamic banking operations.
Selling its DES stake could be complicated by the domination
of Iraq's banking sector by two state-owned lenders - Rafidain
and Rashid - with the rest divided among a large number of small
players.
Iraq's security and political problems have put many global
lenders off operating in the country, despite the agreed
potential of its emerging banking system.
However, Standard Chartered has said it hopes to
open branches in the country this year and Citigroup Inc
said on Monday it would open a representative office in Baghdad.
Some Middle Eastern lenders have operations in Iraq,
including Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Qatar National
Bank. Lebanon's Bank Audi said it would
launch in Iraq in 2013.
DES, which focuses on corporate and consumer banking and has
14 branches in Iraq, has had a partnership with HSBC since
October 2005.
Speculation that HSBC might pull out of Iraq had been fed by
the absence of its name on a $1.35 billion initial share sale of
telecom firm Asiacell in January, a deal in which it
had been due to be a bookrunner.