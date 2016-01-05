LONDON Jan 5 HSBC said on Tuesday that
customers affected by a blackout on its personal banking online
services will not "lose out", as technical problems suffered by
Europe's biggest bank run into a second day.
In a statement apologising for the faults, first reported on
Monday, a spokesman said: "We are currently experiencing issues
with our Online and Mobile banking. Personal Mobile banking is
working but due to high demand customers may experience delays."
Business customers can still access online and mobile
banking services, the bank said, but both were running at
significantly reduced capacity following the outage.
The bank has not estimated when full service will resume but
said its teams were working "non-stop" to restore the services
and regular updates will be provided.
"We will ensure customers do not lose out as a result of
this issue," the spokesman said.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)