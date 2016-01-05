* Second day of technical problems for online banking
services
* HSBC says not caused by cyber-attack or malicious activity
* UK lawmaker says to ask HSBC CEO for explanation
(Adds new comment by HSBC)
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Jan 5 HSBC said on Tuesday
online banking was returning steadily to service after a
blackout affected its customers in Britain.
Europe's biggest bank assured customers they would not "lose
out", as technical problems ran into a second day. It was still
monitoring the situation "very closely", it said.
In a statement apologising for the faults, first reported on
Monday, a spokesman said: "We are currently experiencing issues
with our Online and Mobile banking. Personal Mobile banking is
working but due to high demand customers may experience delays."
Britain's retail banks have been hit by a number of
technology failures in recent years, causing inconvenience for
hundreds of thousands of customers and prompting lawmakers to
call for more investment in financial technology.
"The frequency of these failures across the financial
services sector suggests a systemic weakness in IT
infrastructure. This is concerning," Andrew Tyrie, a
Conservative lawmaker who also chairs parliament's Treasury
Select Committee, said in a statement.
"I will be asking the Chief Executive of HSBC, and the
regulators, for an explanation of these failures, and action
taken to sort them out. They just keep coming."
While HSBC offered no explanation for the cause of the
glitch, John Hackett, HSBC's UK Chief Operating Officer
confirmed the outage was not due to a cyber-attack or any other
malicious act, such as a Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS), a
mechanism often used by cyber criminals trying to disrupt
businesses and companies with significant online activities.
Business customers can still access online and mobile
banking services, the bank said, but both were running at
significantly reduced capacity following the outage.
The bank has not estimated when full service will resume but
said its teams were working "non-stop" to restore the services
and regular updates will be provided.
"We will ensure customers do not lose out as a result of
this issue. Any fees customers incur as a result of this outage
will be waived," Hackett said.
HSBC has previously suffered IT problems. Last year
thousands of Britons failed to receive their wages on the Friday
prior to a long holiday weekend, when some business customers
were blocked from making payments.
State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland has promised to
invest hundreds of millions of pounds in its computer systems
after a series of high-profile glitches.
Its last significant outage in June last year led to delays
in the processing of around 600,000 payments across its RBS,
NatWest, Ulster Bank and Coutts businesses.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop and Rachel
Armstrong)