TOKYO Feb 23 HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said it would stop providing its HSBC Premier retail banking service in Japan, meant for clients who hold more than 10 million yen ($124,500) in assets.

The bank said on Wednesday that it would stop accepting new HSBC Premier deposits from Thursday.

HSBC in December retreated from Japan's top-tier private banking market, selling a business that serves the wealthy to Credit Suisse < CSGN.VX >.