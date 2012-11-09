LONDON Nov 9 HSBC Holdings said it was
investigating a report of an alleged loss of client data for
thousands of its offshore account clients in Jersey but had not
been notified of any investigation by tax authorities into the
holdings.
British tax authorities are examining details of more than
4,000 UK clients of HSBC in Jersey after a whistle-blower handed
them a list of names, addresses and account balances, The Daily
Telegraph said on Friday.
"We have not been notified of any investigation in relation
to this matter by HMRC or any other authority but, should we
receive notification, we will cooperate fully with the
authorities," HSBC said in a statement. "We are investigating
the reports of an alleged loss of certain client data in Jersey
as a matter of urgency."