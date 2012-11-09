LONDON Nov 9 British tax authorities are
examining details of more than 4,000 British clients of HSBC
in Jersey after a whistle-blower handed them a list of
names, addresses and account balances this week, the Daily
Telegraph reported in its Friday edition.
HMRC, Britain's revenue service, is now combing through the
list to establish whether some clients used the offshore bank
accounts to avoid paying British taxes, the newspaper wrote.
The list identifies 4,388 British-based people holding 699
million pounds ($1.12 billion) in current accounts and includes
celebrities, bankers, doctors, mining and oil executives and oil
workers, the Telegraph wrote. The list also includes about 4,000
account holders with addresses outside Britain.
HSBC, Britain's biggest bank, declined to comment on the
report, but a spokesman told the Telegraph: "HSBC has a duty of
confidentiality and cannot comment on clients even to confirm or
deny they are clients. We have good relationships with our
regulators and co-operate with investigations when required to
do so."
HMRC would not comment on the details of the article, but
said in an emailed statement: "We can confirm we have
received the data and we are studying it. We receive information
from a very wide range of sources which we use to ensure the tax
rules are being respected."
"Clamping down on those who try to cheat the system through
evading taxes and over-claiming benefits is a top priority
for us, and we value the information we receive from the public
and business community."
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, is already under investigation
in the United States for breaching anti-money laundering
controls. It said earlier this week that probe could result in a
fine well over $1.5 billion and lead to criminal charges as
well.
Tax authorities around the world are stepping up their
efforts to uncover the identities of those who avoid taxes by
hiding their wealth in offshore accounts.
Last week a Greek magazine published the names of more than
2,000 of HSBC's Swiss account holders.
The Greek names came from the so-called Lagarde List, named
after IMF head Christian Lagarde, who first distributed the list
to Greece and other EU states in 2010 when she was French
finance minister.
German tax authorities have also secured convictions against
over 100 tax evaders after buying stolen data in 2010 on German
clients of Credit Suisse in Switzerland.
Switzerland, long famed for its strict banking secrecy laws,
has been forced to bow to international pressure and strike
deals with several countries allowing them to make more
wide-ranging requests for information on suspected tax dodgers.