EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON, April 26 HSBC is cutting more than 2,200 jobs in Britain as part of its drive to slash costs and boost profitability in the face of a changing banking landscape.
Unite union said 3,167 roles would be impacted by the cuts, but HSBC said almost 1,000 staff would be redeployed or other positions would be created elsewhere, and the net job loss would be 2,217.
Further details will be released later on Thursday. Reuters reported on Wednesday that about 2,000 jobs would go, under Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver's plan to shed 30,000 jobs globally by the end of 2013, and to streamline the bank for changes in British regulation.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has