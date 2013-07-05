* HSBC to start closing Korea retail branches on July 8
HONG KONG, July 5 HSBC Holdings Ltd,
Europe's biggest bank, will close its retail branch network and
wealth management businesses in South Korea, leaving only the
global banking and markets unit that serves corporate clients.
The closures, which begin on July 8, form part of HSBC's
global review which has seen it shut or dispose of 52 businesses
worldwide since May 2011, the bank said on Friday.
HSBC will seek regulatory approval to close 10 of its
branches in South Korea, leaving behind a single office to
support the global banking and markets unit which helps
corporates raise capital, trade and invest.
"I don't find this a surprising decision. It's consistent
with what they've done elsewhere in closing subscale operations
and makes sense given the less favorable economics of running
retail banking in Korea," said Ian Gordon, an analyst at
Investec Securities who covers HSBC.
A Hong Kong-based HSBC spokeswoman said 230 staff in Korea
will be affected by the closures. They will be offered a
redundancy package or the choice of working at the bank until
the wind-down is completed, she said by telephone.
HSBC is not alone among global banks in having struggled to
make progress in retail banking in Korea. Standard Charterd
may take a more than $1 billion hit on its Korean
business, analysts said last month, after an aggressive
restructuring due to weak returns, a dispute with staff and
tough regulations.
Standard Chartered has had troubles with its First Bank
business since it bought it in 2005 for $3.3 billion. It said in
late June that it will assess whether to write off some of the
$1.85 billion goodwill value it has assigned to the business.
HSBC itself tried to invest more heavily in Korea by buying
a controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank in 2007, before
abandoning the attempt in September 2008 amid regulatory
difficulties and the developing global financial crisis.
The bank's decision to retain its global banking and markets
unit in Korea makes sense, said Investec's Gordon, allowing it
to retain the profitable business of serving global clients who
have a presence in the country.