SEOUL Nov 29 HSBC is talking with
South Korean regulators about shutting its local retail banking
operations after a failed attempt to sell the business, the
Donga Ilbo newspaper reported on Thursday.
Korea Development Bank (KDB) said in July it dropped talks
to acquire HSBC's South Korean retail banking operations after
the banks failed to reach an agreement on employment conditions.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, had entered talks over the
possible sale of its Korean retail banking operation, which has
11 branches, as part of a widespread asset-sale programme.
South Korean regulators have not received an official
request concerning HSBC's local retail banking operations, said
a banking sector regulatory official who asked for anonymity as
he was not authorized to talk directly to the media.
A Seoul-based spokeswoman for HSBC said the bank was
reviewing all possible options concerning its South Korean
retail banking operations.