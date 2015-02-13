LONDON Feb 13 HSBC Holdings Plc said
it had sometimes failed to live up to the standards expected by
society in the past, but it had overhauled its Swiss private
bank and some people alleged by media reports to have been its
clients were not.
HSBC's Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said in a memo to
staff seen by Reuters he had also been called to give evidence
to lawmakers over the allegations. HSBC this week admitted
failings in compliance and controls in its Swiss private bank,
prompting Britain's Treasury Committee to call HSBC Chairman
Douglas Flint to give evidence about the issue on Feb. 25.
"I share your frustration that the media focus on historical
events makes it harder for people to see the efforts we have
made to put things right," Gulliver said in the memo.
"But we must acknowledge we sometimes failed to live up to
the standards the societies we serve rightly expected from us,"
he said.
