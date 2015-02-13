PARIS Feb 13 France's finance minister said on
Friday Paris had not restricted the use of HSBC client
data it passed on to UK authorities to help pursue tax evaders,
contradicting comments by a senior British official.
Britain's Financial Secretary to the Treasury David Gauke
said in parliament this week that France had provided leaked
information on accounts at the British bank "under very strict
conditions".
In response, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told
newspaper Le Monde he "did not understand" Gauke's remarks.
"The HSBC data were sent to them in 2010 under our bilateral
conventions," Sapin said in the interview, adding: "If the
British tax authorities wanted to open a court case, they most
certainly could. Then it's a matter of judicial cooperation."
France has had access to leaked HSBC client data since 2008,
according to the International Consortium of Investigative
Journalists (ICIJ), which coordinated the release of details.
HSBC has admitted failings in compliance and controls at its
Swiss bank after the ICIJ organised the simultaneous publication
of client names and details by several media outlets.
Gauke said British tax authorities were seeking information
from the ICIJ as the data it had received from France was
restricted in use.
"HMRC received the HSBC data under very strict conditions
that limited the department's use of it to pursuing offshore tax
evasion and prevented HMRC from sharing the data with other law
enforcement authorities," he said in parliament on Monday.
"Under these restrictions, HMRC has not been able to seek
prosecution for other potential offences such as money
laundering," he added.
Gauke said the French had that same day confirmed they would
help the British authorities to "exploit the data to the
fullest".
