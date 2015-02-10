DUBLIN Feb 10 The scandal at HSBC's Swiss
private banking arm is particularly awkward for former executive
chairman Stephen Green.
An ordained clergyman, who has written extensively about
morality and banking, Green was one of the few British bank
bosses to come through the financial crisis with his reputation
largely intact.
But the leaking of a vast array of detail about how HSBC's
Swiss-based private bank allegedly helped some wealthy clients
to dodge taxes has raised questions how Green apparently failed
to spot serious control and compliance failings in his own back
yard.
Opposition politicians in Britain are demanding a response
from Green who was chief executive and subsequently executive
chairman when much of the alleged evasion occurred.
The scandal has put Prime Minister David Cameron on the
defensive. He made Green a trade minister in 2010 and put him in
the British upper house of parliament.
After the leak of its Swiss bank's customer list, HSBC said
on Sunday that its Swiss arm had not been fully integrated after
its purchase in 1999, allowing significantly lower standards of
compliance and due diligence to persist.
So far, Green, 66, has declined to comment.
Cerebral and softly-spoken, Green is far removed from the
brash, wheeler-dealer image of modern-day bankers.
His first job after leaving Oxford University was in a
centre for recovering alcoholics in London's East End. He then
moved on to the British civil service and later management
consultancy at McKinsey before joining HSBC in 1982.
Green worked his way up through the ranks and was appointed
to the board of HSBC Group in 1998 with responsibility for
investment banking, asset management and private banking. Two
years before, Green, an ordained Anglican priest, published a
book about how to serve God and Mammon.
Appointed chief executive in 2003, Green oversaw the
integration of U.S. consumer finance group Household
International, an acquisition which eventually cost the bank
billions of dollars in writedowns on its subprime mortgages.
As the scale of Household's problems emerged one major
investor said at the time Green had been "asleep at the wheel".
The Household deal was one of a string of acquisitions
undertaken by then chairman John Bond, who wanted to shake-up
HSBC's traditionally cautious approach to banking and give it a
U.S. presence to match its strong Asian and European businesses.
Bond, who later went on to chair British telecoms firm
Vodafone and mining group Xstrata, also oversaw
the purchase of the Swiss bank at the centre of the tax storm.
Former bankers at HSBC say the bank lost its way with deals
such as Household and Edmond Safra's Republic National Bank of
New York and its Swiss arm in 1999, hiring people with less
discipline and not keeping control of what was going on in the
new corners of the organisation.
When the financial crisis struck in 2008, the billions of
pounds of taxpayer money spent bailing out British banks such as
Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds destroyed the
reputations of many of their executives.
But Green made it through largely intact. HSBC did not need
a state-funded rescue.
Chairman of HSBC from 2006 until 2010, Green also found time
in 2009 to publish a book about individual responsibility
entitled 'Good Value: Reflections on Money, Morality and an
Uncertain World'.
When appointed trade minister in 2010, business secretary
Vince Cable, a member of Cameron's junior coalition partners,
the Liberal Democrats, said Green was: "One of the few to emerge
with credit from the recent financial crisis, and somebody who
has set out a powerful philosophy for ethical business."
But in the years since his retirement, Green's reputation
has started to come under scrutiny.
In 2012, HSBC had to pay a record $1.9 billion fine after
U.S. authorities said it had become the preferred financial
institution for drug traffickers and money launderers between
2006 and 2010, the years of Green's chairmanship.
