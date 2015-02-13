LONDON Feb 13 Britain's Treasury Committee will
consider whether to quiz former HSBC Chairman Stephen
Green over allegations some clients of HSBC's Swiss private bank
evaded tax, a lawmaker on the panel said on Friday.
The Treasury Committee is due to hear evidence from current
HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint on Feb. 25, after the bank this week
admitted failings in compliance and controls in its Swiss
private bank.
"If after hearing from Douglas Flint the Committee believes
it needs more answers we will discuss calling Lord Green," John
Mann, a member of the Treasury Committee, said in a statement.
Green was chairman of HSBC from 2006 until 2010. He became
UK trade minister in 2011, and stayed in that role until 2013.
Green has so far declined to comment.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham and
Alexander Smith)