MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Mexico's tax office will
review the tax filings of Mexicans who appeared on a leaked
list of wealthy clients of the Swiss arm of HSBC after the bank
admitted failings that might have allowed some customers to
avoid taxes.
"With what has now been published, we will review the
declarations of the taxpayers," Aristoteles Nunez, head of tax
collection office SAT, told Mexico's Radio Formula on Thursday.
Nunez said any Mexican citizens found to have undeclared
income on foreign investments would be subject to an audit.
HSBC Holding Plc admitted this week to failings of
compliance and control at its Swiss private bank after media
reports alleged it helped wealthy clients conceal millions of
dollars of assets in a period up to 2007.
Mexico was ranked 30 on the list of countries with the
largest dollar amounts in the leaked Swiss files, with $2.2
billion in accounts associated with 2,642 HSBC customers linked
to Mexico, according to the International Consortium of
Investigative Journalists.
