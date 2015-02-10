LONDON Feb 10 British government ministers were unaware that HSBC may have been involved in wrongdoing in its Swiss banking arm until the "last couple of days", a spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

Three months before a close national election, the opposition Labour Party has accused Cameron's Conservative-led government of failing to get a grip on corporate malpractice and tax evasion, a charge it rejects.

HSBC Holdings Plc faces investigation by U.S. authorities and an inquiry by British lawmakers after admitting failings by its Swiss private bank that may have allowed some customers to dodge taxes.

"No government minister had any knowledge that HSBC may have been involved in wrongdoing in regard to its Swiss banking arm ... prior to the reports over the last couple of days," Cameron's spokeswoman told reporters.

She said it was important to make a distinction between knowledge that individuals were potentially using the bank's Swiss arm to evade tax and allegations that HSBC itself as a corporate entity may have been involved in wrongdoing. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Keith Weir)