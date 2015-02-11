LONDON Feb 11 HSBC bank enabled tax avoidance on an industrial scale, Britain's Labour opposition leader Ed Miliband said on Wednesday.

"It was in the public domain in September 2010 that HSBC was enabling tax avoidance on an industrial scale," Miliband said during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in parliament.

