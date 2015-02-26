VIENNA Feb 26 France will soon hand over to
Austria tax data linked to leaked client data of lender HSBC
Holdings Plc which has admitted failings in compliance
at its Swiss private bank, France's finance minister said on
Thursday.
"My administration will of course respond positively to this
request and will transfer the information desired by the
Austrian authorities in the coming days," Michel Sapin told
journalists after meeting Austrian counterpart Hans Joerg
Schelling.
Schelling said the information included huge sets of data,
some of it encrypted.
Earlier this month, Austria asked France to hand over tax
data on HSBC clients linked with Austria.
France has had access to leaked HSBC client data since
around the end of 2008, according to the International
Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which
coordinated the release of details.
Around 400 cases linked with Austria have emerged in media
reports which alleged that HSBC helped wealthy customers conceal
millions of dollars of assets.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Angus MacSwan)