BRIEF-TMX Group announces trading statistics for April 2017
* April 2017 Volume for all TMX Equities Marketplaces 10.94 billion versus 14.21 billion last year
LONDON Feb 11 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday that "every proper process" was followed when he appointed Stephen Green, HSBC's former executive chairman, to be a trade minister in 2010.
Under pressure in parliament from the opposition Labour Party over the appointment in the light of a tax scandal engulfing HSBC's Swiss operations, Cameron noted that Labour had welcomed Green's appointment at the time and "three years later they were still holding meetings with him."
Cameron said: "When I appointed Stephen Green, every proper process was followed, I consulted the Cabinet secretary, I consulted the director for propriety and ethics, and of course the House of Lords appointments commission now looks at someone's individual tax affairs before giving them a peerage."
Green, a British peer, is no longer a minister. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* April 2017 Volume for all TMX Equities Marketplaces 10.94 billion versus 14.21 billion last year
* WellCare's shares rise 4.7 pct to record-high (Adds conference call comments, details; updates shares)