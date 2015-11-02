LONDON Nov 2 HSBC's sale of its
Brazilian business remained on track but the planned disposal of
its business in Turkey will take "a little longer", its chief
executive said on Monday.
HSBC agreed to sell its business in Brazil to Banco Bradesco
in August and had been in talks to sell its Turkish
business to ING Group, sources familiar with the matter
had said.
"The Brazil sale is on track. There is no update on Turkey
just yet and I expect that to take a little longer," CEO Stuart
Gulliver told analysts in a conference call after third quarter
results.
Gulliver said HSBC had also sold another portfolio of U.S.
loans in recent days that would reduce its assets by at least
another $4 billion on a risk-adjusted basis.
