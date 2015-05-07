SAO PAULO May 7 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the
largest independent investment bank in emerging markets, could
be interested in acquiring the Brazilian unit of HSBC Holdings
Plc, which has been put up for sale, Valor Econômico newspaper
reported on Thursday.
Valor, which did not say how it obtained the information,
said the process of sale of HSBC Brasil began about ten days
ago, and that BTG Pactual had been offered the chance to take a
look at the asset. HSBC hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc
to find a buyer for the underperforming unit, the paper said.
Shares of BTG Pactual shed 1.1 percent to 29.52 reais in
early Thursday trading.
While the newspaper did not give a clear indication of what
would lure BTG Pactual into buying HSBC Brasil, it
noted that an acquisition would help the São Paulo-based lender
almost double its 224.1 billion reais ($74 billion) in assets.
BTG Pactual, controlled by billionaire financier André
Esteves, is nearing the completion of a purchase of Swiss
private banking firm BSI Group.
A spokeswoman for BTG Pactual declined to comment on the
Valor report. A spokesman fopr HSBC in São Paulo said the bank,
Brazil's seventh-biggest by asstes, does not comment on market
speculation.
The report comes after HSBC Chief Executive Officer Stuart
Gulliver has pointed at Brazil, Mexico, Turkey and the Unites
States as potential markets for disposals. According to Valor,
regulators in Brazil could block the purchase of HSBC Brasil by
a large bank, which would be likely to fire staff and shut
branches to recoup part of the price paid for the asset.
HSBC Brasil Banco Múltiplo SA, as the unit is formally
known, had about 170 billion reais in assets as of December.
($1 = 3.0331 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)