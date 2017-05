ISTANBUL May 29 Dutch bank ING, Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corp (ABC) and France's BNP Paribas have submitted non-binding bids for HSBC's Turkish business, a person familiar with the process said on Friday.

The source said Qatar National Bank had looked into an acquisition but had not submitted a bid.

