* Arab Banking Corp has also submitted bid -source
* Sale is part of wider HSBC restructuring plan
* Sources say business could be sold at about book value
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, May 29 ING Group NV, BNP
Paribas and Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corp (ABC)
have submitted bids to buy HSBC's Turkish
business, a source familiar with the process said on Friday.
The source said the bids are non-binding, suggesting that
the process could still take some time to complete, but that
one-to-one talks have begun.
The source also said ABC appeared the most keen.
"ING's Turkish unit and BNP's Turkish partner do not seem
extremely excited about the acquisition. Although ABC is the
smallest of the three, it seems very aggressive" the source
said.
Four other sources said Dutch lender ING was interested in
buying HSBC's Turkish business, comprising corporate and
investment banking operations as well as a loss-making retail
arm. Two of the people said ABC was looking to buy the business,
though they did not know if bids had been submitted.
Qatar National Bank was also interested but has
not submitted a bid, the first source said.
HSBC, ING, BNP and QNB declined comment and ABC could not be
reached for immediate comment.
In February HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said that
businesses in Turkey, Brazil, Mexico and the United States
needed to improve or be sold.
The bank has started auctions to sell operations in Turkey
and Brazil and is expected to restructure in Mexico and the
United States, sources have said.
HSBC had $8.6 billion of loans in Turkey at the end of 2014,
but it does not disclose their book value, which is the value at
which assets are carried on the balance sheet. The business
could be sold at about book value, meaning HSBC would not see a
gain or loss on the sale, sources said. One said the price would
depend on the structure of the deal, such as whether HSBC
provides financing.
TAKEOVER TRAIL
An acquisition would mark a return to the takeover trail for
ING, which expanded internationally with a series of deals over
two decades before needing rescuing by the Dutch government in
2008.
EU rules on state aid meant it had to sell businesses and
was not allowed to make acquisitions, but the block on purchases
ended this week when it cut its holding in insurance arm NN
Group to 42 percent.
ING already runs a retail bank in Turkey, but it lacks scale
and needs to expand to survive in the highly competitive Turkish
banking system, local sources have said.
CEO and Chairman Ralph Hamers told analysts this month he
would consider acquisitions to increase ING's presence in
countries where it already has a foothold.
France's BNP also has a sizeable business in Turkey and may
be keen to add scale.
BNP has made acquisitions before and after the financial
crisis, but its appetite for deals has diminished since its
capital strength was dented by a record $9 billion fine from
U.S. authorities last year for violating U.S. sanctions. It has
said its focus is on organic growth but would consider "bolt-on"
acquisitions.
ABC has gone through significant management changes in the
past 18 months and is growing quickly, but HSBC Turkey would
represent a big deal for a bank of its size.
HSBC's Gulliver is trying to cut costs and reduce complexity
and is due to provide a strategy update on June 9, when he will
be keen to show some big disposals are well advanced.
HSBC lost $64 million in Turkey last year, dragged down by a
$155 million loss at its retail business after regulatory
changes capped interest rates on credit cards and overdrafts.
It is the 13th-largest branch network in Turkey with nearly
300 branches, well behind Isbank, Garanti Bank
and some state-run lenders.
