March 26 The Malaysian Islamic banking arm of
HSBC Holdings has raised 750 million ringgit ($205
million) from the sale of a 5-year Islamic bonds (sukuk) at a
yield of 4.24 percent, IFR reported on Thursday.
The sale is the third tranche of the lender's overall 3
billion ringgit sukuk programme, sold using an agency-based
structure known as 'wakala'.
The size of the deal is larger than an initial target of 500
million ringgit stated in a term sheet seen by Reuters earlier.
HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd pulled in strong demand, with the
final book exceeding 1.38 billion ringgit at a bid-to-cover
ratio of 1.84 times, according to IFR. HSBC Amanah didn't
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Final pricing came at the low end of guidance, which started
at 4.22-4.28 percent. As orders poured in, the guidance was
tightened to 4.22-4.25 percent within a few hours after books
were opened, the Thomson Reuters publication added.
The transaction is the latest issuance of sukuk by HSBC
Amanah, with the bank last tapping the market in October with a
five-year 500 million ringgit deal, with a similar debut deal in
September 2012.
HSBC Amanah hired HSBC as lead arranger with Hong Leong
Islamic Bank and Maybank Investment Bank as joint lead managers
for the sale, the term sheet said.
($1 = 3.6630 ringgit)
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey of IFR, Yantoultra Ngui, Bernardo
Vizcaino and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)