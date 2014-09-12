NEW YORK, Sept 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is
expected to pay $550 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's
claims the bank made false representations in selling mortgage
bonds to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac before
the financial crisis, a person familiar with the matter said
Friday.
A settlement could be announced as soon as later Friday
between HSBC and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the
conservator for the two government-controlled mortgage finance
companies, the person said.
The deal came less than three weeks before a scheduled Sept.
29 trial in New York, where HSBC has said it could have faced up
to $1.6 billion in damages.
