NEW YORK, Sept 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is expected to pay $550 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims the bank made false representations in selling mortgage bonds to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac before the financial crisis, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

A settlement could be announced as soon as later Friday between HSBC and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the conservator for the two government-controlled mortgage finance companies, the person said.

The deal came less than three weeks before a scheduled Sept. 29 trial in New York, where HSBC has said it could have faced up to $1.6 billion in damages. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)