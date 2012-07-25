LONDON, July 25 HSBC has been fined
$27.5 million in Mexico for lax controls in its anti-money
laundering systems, a week after being slammed for allowing
clients to shift funds from dangerous and secretive countries in
a scathing U.S. Senate report.
HSBC said on Wednesday the fine by Mexico's National Banking
and Securities Commission (CNBV) was due to "non-compliance with
anti-money laundering systems and controls" and related to late
reporting of 1,729 unusual transactions, failing to report 39
unusual transactions, and 21 administrative failures.
A U.S. Senate panel last week alleged HSBC acted as a
financier to clients routing funds from the world's most
dangerous places, including Mexico, Iran and Syria, doing
regular business in areas tied to drug cartels, terrorist
funding and tax cheats.
It said that between 2007 and 2008 HSBC's Mexican operations
moved $7 billion into the bank's U.S. operations.
"HSBC Mexico apologises for its failure strictly to comply
with banking regulations, and acknowledges that in the past it
has sometimes failed to meet the standards that regulators and
customers expect," the bank said in a statement.
It said it had taken action to address the failures and said
Mexico remained a priority market.