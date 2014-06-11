BRIEF-COL Financial says received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities to acquire stake in Co
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
DUBAI, June 11 HSBC Holdings has named Georges Elhedery as head of global banking and markets for the Middle East and North Africa region, effective immediately, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Elhedery had already been handling much of that remit since the previous banking and markets head, Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, was promoted to chief executive of MENA in July last year.
Elhedery, who has worked for HSBC since 2005, will report to Tuwaijri and Jose-Luis Guerrero, the bank's head of global banking and markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the memo added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
NEW YORK, April 20 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, hired to resolve criminal charges against Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab, said in an affidavit that senior U.S. officials are open to a deal that would help his client while promoting the security interests of the United States.